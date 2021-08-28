$183.11 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report $183.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.10 million. Agenus posted sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,134.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $263.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.94 million to $349.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $99.27 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.31. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

