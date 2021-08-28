1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 134.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 million, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.30% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.