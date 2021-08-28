19,302 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. 10,281,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,358,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

