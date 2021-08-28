19,450 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,090 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,120,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,316,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. 702,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

