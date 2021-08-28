$2.23 EPS Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $99.91. 473,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after buying an additional 329,183 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $321,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.