219,068 Shares in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 219,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,691,000. Creative Planning owned about 5.55% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period.

Shares of JUST stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.68. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $65.59.

