2,236 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $541,071,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $8.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $591.91. 378,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $592.28. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

