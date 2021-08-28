23,648 Shares in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Montrose Environmental Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $504,031.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,865. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

