$242.00 Million in Sales Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will post $242.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.60 million and the highest is $242.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $975.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $972.50 million to $979.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGTI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $42,950,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Agiliti has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $26.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

