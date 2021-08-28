24,784 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 19,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,994,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,254,191. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.03.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

