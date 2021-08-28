248,067 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 248,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,984,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $157.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

