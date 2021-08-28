$26.66 Million in Sales Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will report $26.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.72 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year sales of $105.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $106.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $127.03 million, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $128.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $120.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.44.

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $53,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

