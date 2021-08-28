266,667 Shares in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 266,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.78% of Aterian at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Aterian stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. Aterian, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATER. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

