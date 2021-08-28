$270.35 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce sales of $270.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.04 million to $277.70 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $231.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of ASTE opened at $61.96 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 51,617 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 98,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.