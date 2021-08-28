2,700,483 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,458,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.12% of Switch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Switch by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Switch by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Switch by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Switch by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $5,232,240.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,855 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,975.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,500,553.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,269,805 shares of company stock valued at $26,952,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. 1,858,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.96. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 110.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

