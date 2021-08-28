2,948 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $425.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.64. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $425.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

