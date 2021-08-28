29,672 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 165.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 141.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 35,814 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,630,000 after purchasing an additional 85,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $892,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.22. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.