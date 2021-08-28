298,003 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Acquired by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 298,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,000. Darling Ingredients makes up approximately 3.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Darling Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,943. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

