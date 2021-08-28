310,300 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 310,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,660,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Waste Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

WM stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $154.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

