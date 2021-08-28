$311.15 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post $311.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $311.30 million and the lowest is $311.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $348.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Umpqua by 63.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Umpqua by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

