$32.97 Million in Sales Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will announce sales of $32.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.44 million to $33.49 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $12.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year sales of $129.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.56 million to $134.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $163.57 million, with estimates ranging from $160.16 million to $166.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGLX shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $5,326,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGLX stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $495.89 million and a P/E ratio of -13.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.