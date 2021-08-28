$342.27 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce sales of $342.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.50 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $345.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after buying an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after buying an additional 663,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,889,000 after buying an additional 96,546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,536,000 after buying an additional 65,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,596,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.