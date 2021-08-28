36,349 Shares in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.24% of OneWater Marine as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 28.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at $374,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 31.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at $688,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 48,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,014. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $617.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,795.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $567,384.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $1,982,780. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.