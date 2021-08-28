$370.30 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to announce $370.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.10 million to $372.50 million. Materion reported sales of $287.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Sidoti started coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,092 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Materion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.43. Materion has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

