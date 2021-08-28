37,646 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.06% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,752,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,324,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,633,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,232,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $22,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

AXON traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.01. The company had a trading volume of 322,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,603. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.67. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,784,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

