3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPF remained flat at $$18.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Get 3i Group alerts:

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.