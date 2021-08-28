3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPF remained flat at $$18.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $18.65.
About 3i Group
