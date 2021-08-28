3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $307.71

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.71 ($4.02) and traded as high as GBX 321.50 ($4.20). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18), with a volume of 882,790 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 45.62 and a quick ratio of 35.54.

About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

