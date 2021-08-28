$4.69 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce $4.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.15 million and the lowest is $3.30 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,575%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $14.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $19.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $79.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.32.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.