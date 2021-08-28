$4.69 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce $4.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.15 million and the lowest is $3.30 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,575%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $14.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $19.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $79.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.32.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

