4,042 Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 2,433.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket stock opened at $345.78 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $432.55. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

