$41.47 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to announce $41.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.10 billion and the highest is $43.66 billion. AT&T reported sales of $42.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $171.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.49 billion to $177.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $177.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $173.62 billion to $179.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $356,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

