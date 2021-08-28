421,699 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 421,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,748,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.67% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period.

Shares of FEZ opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

