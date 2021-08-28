43,455 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP opened at $73.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.93.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,237,749 shares in the company, valued at $78,225,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,474,122 shares of company stock worth $455,371,327.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

