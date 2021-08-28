$5.38 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post sales of $5.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $5.61 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $1.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $20.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $20.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.73 million, with estimates ranging from $27.26 million to $30.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRTS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

