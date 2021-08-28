52,115 Shares in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Bought by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.03% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,325,000.

ISVL traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60. iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $37.82.

