521,300 Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 521,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 72.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 659,107 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth $1,636,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth $8,197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 61.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,774,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,665 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LU. Macquarie began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.12.

Shares of LU opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.