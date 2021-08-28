5,322 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 273,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display stock opened at $209.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $161.01 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLED. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

