$54.95 Million in Sales Expected for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to post sales of $54.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.34 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year sales of $223.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $224.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $267.62 million, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $269.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Riskified.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

