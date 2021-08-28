$55.25 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce $55.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $53.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $222.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $226.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $217.60 million to $225.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.80. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 101,428.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 36.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

