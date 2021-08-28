$58.78 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to post $58.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.75 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $13.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 338.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $286.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.70 million to $368.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $377.21 million, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $479.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

DVAX stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.22. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

