64,259 Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of ICU Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after buying an additional 82,394 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,651,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after buying an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after buying an additional 75,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $195.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.05. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $227.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.59.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.