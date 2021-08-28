$65.06 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post $65.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.85 million. Heska reported sales of $56.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $257.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.30 million to $259.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $288.11 million, with estimates ranging from $276.10 million to $294.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $264.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.87. Heska has a 12 month low of $93.26 and a 12 month high of $275.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,390.32 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,540. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Heska by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

