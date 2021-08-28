$650.11 Million in Sales Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to report $650.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $651.00 million and the lowest is $648.80 million. BrightView reported sales of $608.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

BV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BrightView by 4,163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 395,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BrightView by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BrightView by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48. BrightView has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.