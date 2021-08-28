71,416 Shares in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Bought by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TUR. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000.

NASDAQ:TUR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. 490,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,016. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

