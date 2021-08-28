74,468 Shares in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of I-Mab as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in I-Mab by 342.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after buying an additional 5,119,630 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter worth approximately $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after buying an additional 1,038,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter worth approximately $33,387,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter worth approximately $20,390,000. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get I-Mab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMAB shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of IMAB opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.15.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.