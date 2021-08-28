$75.59 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to announce sales of $75.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.99 million and the lowest is $74.18 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $51.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $320.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.32 million to $324.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $352.84 million, with estimates ranging from $346.18 million to $359.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million.

ALYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

