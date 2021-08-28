95,818 Shares in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Momentive Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $3,465,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $34,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

