$96.98 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce sales of $96.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.19 million and the lowest is $96.60 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $90.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $392.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.80 million to $393.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $429.10 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $432.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Avid Technology stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

