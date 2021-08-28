9,890 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,890 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $249.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.25. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

