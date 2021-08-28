Aavegotchi Price Reaches $2.00 on Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $122.44 million and $40.14 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00004106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.74 or 0.00748494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00098872 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 63,811,129 coins and its circulating supply is 61,189,066 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

