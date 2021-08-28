ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ABB by 37.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABB by 1,056.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in ABB by 104.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 166,521.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 731,028 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $37.65. 1,158,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,237. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

